Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced for Super Show-Down; Updated Card
WWE has announced that Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at Super Show-Down on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia.
Below is the updated card for the event:
-The Undertaker vs. Triple H
-John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias
-#1 Contender’s (WWE Championship) Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
-Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre
-Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad
-WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe
-WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy