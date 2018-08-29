Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced for Super Show-Down; Updated Card

WWE has announced that Buddy Murphy will challenge Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship at Super Show-Down on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia.

Below is the updated card for the event:

-The Undertaker vs. Triple H

-John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Elias

-#1 Contender’s (WWE Championship) Match: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

-Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre

-Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

-WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

-WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

