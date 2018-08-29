Cody says security ramped up after Jacksonville Madden ’19 shooting

Cody says that after the tragic events in Jacksonville over the weekend, security will be upped for All In. During his Reddit AMA, Cody addressed a question about security in light of the shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville.

“Security was beefy from the jump,” Cody said. “But we’ve added several levels and the building is an incredibly secure and disciplined building.”

The shooting happened during a pro tournament on Sunday, leaving two people dead and ten injured. David Katz, a partipant in the tournament, was identified as the shooter. He shot and killed himself during the incident. Police have said his motive for the shooting is still under investigation, though Sheriff Mike Williams said that he specifically targeted gamers.

All In takes place on September 1st in Chicago





