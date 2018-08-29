AJ Styles has a pretty impressive PPV streak going right now

This comes via some data that Cageside Seats has put together. They have been keeping track of consecutive pay-per-view appearances from the #WWE roster.

The rules are that each Superstar had to have wrestled on the PPV main card (pre-show matches don’t count). Also, the brand exclusive events from last year don’t count against the opposing brand.

The Greatest Royal Rumble was excluded since there were no Women allowed. It turns out that AJ Styles has wrestled on the main card at 30 consecutive PPV events. The next closest to him is Seth Rollins at 15:

30 events – AJ Styles

15 events – Seth Rollins

14 events – Shinsuke Nakamura

12 events – Braun Strowman

8 events – Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens

Injuries, pre-show matches and being left off of the card completely are the ways that bring your streak back to zero. Pretty damn impressive that AJ has been crushing it for 30 straight PPV events. Shows you how valuable that he has become over the past few years to WWE.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





