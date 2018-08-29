8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

“The Machine” Brian Cage is the reigning, defending X-Division Champion, one of the most dominant forces to ever step inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

Cage, who has been wrestling since 2005 with considerable success in the U.S. and Mexico, will be the special guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Josh Mathews also will be on the Teleconference for the first 10 minutes with Bound For Glory updates.

Cage captured gold by defeating Matt Sydal at Slammiversary 2018.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)