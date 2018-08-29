8/27/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 2,877,000 viewers, down 218,000 viewers from last week’s post-SummerSlam broadcast.

Hour one drew a total of 3,076,000 viewers, followed by 2,927,000 in the second hour, and then way down to 2,630,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw lost 446,000 viewers from hour one to hour three.

Raw was #1, #2, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #3 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid





(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)