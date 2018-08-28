WWE to hold talent tryout in Cologne, Germany this November

WWE today announced that it will be holding the first-ever talent tryout in Cologne this November. The four-day tryout will give up to 40 athletes from Germany and mainland Europe the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The talent pool will comprise of elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics, including football, rugby, powerlifting, mixed martial arts, strongman and bodybuilding.

“WWE is dedicated to recruiting the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world and developing them into global Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Germany is an important market to grow our business, and Europe is a key region from which to recruit premier athletes who want to pursue the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

The tryout in Germany is the latest following similar tryouts in Shanghai, Dubai, and Jeddah.

Beginning today, the official WWE recruitment website at wweperformancecenter.com is now available in German as well.





