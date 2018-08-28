WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 27, 2018 – Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
1. Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) defeated The Bar
3. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger
4. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)
6. Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Becky Lynch and Carmella
7. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper
8. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and The Miz
9. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
