WWE announces a big six man tag match for the Super Show-down show
The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Melbourne, Australia
WWE Super Show-Down takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Oct. 6
also announced…
Ronda Rousey & The Bellas vs The Riott Squad
the announced card…
#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Triple H vs. The Undertaker
John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens
