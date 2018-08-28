WWE announces a big six man tag match for the Super Show-down show

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Melbourne, Australia

WWE Super Show-Down takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Oct. 6

also announced…

Ronda Rousey & The Bellas vs The Riott Squad

the announced card…

#1 Contenders Match
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

The Bella Twins and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad

