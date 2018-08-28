WWE announces a big six man tag match for the Super Show-down show

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Melbourne, Australia

WWE Super Show-Down takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Oct. 6

also announced…

Ronda Rousey & The Bellas vs The Riott Squad

the announced card…

#1 Contenders Match

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Triple H vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

