This Day In Wrestling History – August 28th

1967 – Butcher & Stan Vachon defeat Ramon & Albert Torres, to win the NWA Southern Tag Team Championship.

1972 – The Interns (Tom Andrews & Jim Starr) defeat Tojio Yamamoto & Bill Dromo, to win the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship. Also, Rip Hawk defeats Jerry Brisco, to win the NWA Eastern Heavyweight Championship.

1972 – Terry Garvin & Duke Myers defeat Tom Jones & Ken Mantell, to win the NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship.

1976 – Jumbo Tsuruta defeats Jack Brisco, to win the reactivated NWA United National Championship.

1978 – Jos LeDuc defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1981 – In Southwest Championship Wrestling, Bruiser Brody defeats Tank Patton, to win the SCW Southwest Brass Knuckles Championship.

1985 – In Mid-South Wrestling, Al Perez & Wendell Cooley defeat Steve Williams & Bob Sweetan, to win the MSW Tag Team Championship.

1986 – In Los Angeles, Wahoo McDaniel defeats Tully Blanchard, to win the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – WWF’s second annual SummerSlam is held at the Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey, with 20,000 in attendance.

– In a dark match, Dino Bravo defeats Koko B. Ware.

– In a tag team match, The Brain Busters (Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard) defeat The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Niedhart).

– Dusty Rhodes defeats The Honky Tonk Man.

– Mr. Perfect defeats The Red Rooster.

– In a six-man tag team match, Rick Martel and The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques & Raymond Rougeau) defeat Tito Santana and The Rockers (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty).

– The Ultimate Warrior defeats Rick Rude, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a six-man tag team match, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and Demolition (Smash & Ax) defeat Andre the Giant and The Twin Towers (Big Boss Man & Akeen).

– Greg Valentine defeats Hercules.

– Ted DiBiase defeats Jimmy Snuka via countout.

– In a tag team match, Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake defeat ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage & Zeus.

1992 – In the Global Wrestling Federation, Michael Worthington Davis III defeats Midnight Rider, to win the vacant GWF Television Championship.

1994 – At a house show in Indianapolis, Two Dudes with Attitudes (Diesel & Shawn Michaels) defeat The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. The title change occurred one night before WWF SummerSlam ’94.

1994 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXVIII is held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in front of 4,200 fans. Hulk Hogan was attacked by a masked man (Arn Anderson) early in the show; the storyline would eventually reveal Brutus Beefcake as Hogan’s attacker.

– The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeat Pretty Wonderful (Paul Roma & Paul Orndorff).

– Ricky Steamboat defeats Steve Austin, to win the WCW United States Championship. However, Steamboat would suffer a career-ending back injury during the match. Steamboat held the United States Championship until the following month’s Fall Brawl: War Games PPV, when the title would be awarded to Austin.

– Dusty Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes defeat Terry Funk & Bunkhouse Buck, via disqualification.

– Antonio Inoki defeats Lord Steven Regal (with Sir William).

– Ric Flair (with Sensuous Sherri) defeats World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan (with Jimmy Hart & The Butcher), via countout; Hogan retains his title.

1995 – In a tournament final, PG-13 (J.C. Ice & Wolfie D) defeat Tracy Smothers & Terry Gordy, to win the vacant USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata defeat The Mad Dogs (Michiyoshi Ohara & Tatsutoshi Goto), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship. Also, Kendo Kashin defeats Koji Kanemoto, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – In House of Pain Wrestling, Chuckie Manson defeats Hyjinx, to win the HoPWF Cruiserweight Championship.

1999 – The first episode of WWF Jakked airs in syndication.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (4.9 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (3.5 rating). On Nitro, Kevin Nash defeats Booker T, to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for the 5th time. Nash is assisted by interference from both Scott Steiner and Vince Russo; along with a guitar shot to the head of Booker T, by special guest referee Jeff Jarrett. You can watch the match in the video below.

2001 – In House of Pain Wrestling, Aidean defeats Flex Fenom, to win the HoPWF Cruiserweight Championship.

2002 – In a Three-Way Ladder Match, Jerry Lynn defeats AJ Styles and Low Ki, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2003 – At NJPW’s Osaka Dream Night, Yoshihiro Takayama defeats Masahiro Chono, to win the vacant IWGP Heavyweight Championship. This occurred in what was the first Cage Match, in the history of NJPW.

2004 – John Walters defeats Doug Williams, to win the ROH Pure Championship.

2009 – On Smackdown, Jeff Hardy gets his World Heavyweight Championship rematch against CM Punk, in a Steel Cage Match. Hardy had lost the title to Punk at SummerSlam five days earlier. The loser of the rematch will be banished from WWE. In a back and forth match, Punk gains the upper hand after poking Hardy in the eye and slamming his head on the top of the cage. Hardy falls back into the ring. Punk climbs over the cage and hits the floor to retain the Championship. Punk leaves the ring and waves goodbye to Hardy. In the ring, Hardy thanks the fans, and says it’s not goodbye forever, just goodbye for now. Hardy walks up the ramp and salutes the fans once more from the top of the stage. Punk comes back out and attacks Hardy with the World Title belt.

2010 – A TV taping for Lucha Libre USA in Charlotte, North Carolina is cancelled. MTV2 had dropped the promotion from the network after just seven episodes. The event does go on as planned and featured the debuts of David & Reid Flair, along with Petey Williams. The promotion would return to MTV2 a year later, but would again be dropped in 2012. Lucha Libre USA continued to run events until October 2012.

2010 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, The Invincibles defeat The Elite, to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

2016 – At Triplemania XXIV, Johnny Mundo defeats Pentagon Jr., to win the AAA Latin American Championship. In a Four-Way Match, Drago & Aero Star defeat Jack Evans & Angelico, Paul London & Matt Cross, and Garza Jr. & Hijo del Fantasma, to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

2016 – Soma Takao defeats Hikaru Sato, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2017 – On Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss defeats Sasha Banks, to win the RAW Women’s Championship for the second time.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former ROH wrestler Colby ‘American Tiger’ Corino (22 years old); former GFW Women’s Champion Christina Von Eerie (29 years old); WCW Hall of Famer Jody Hamilton (80 years old); 2-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Mike ‘The Colorado Kid’ Rapada (54 years old); former ROH Tag Team Champion Ricky Reyes (40 years old); Tough Enough 2 co-winner Linda Miles (40 years old); and Mexico luchador Demus 3:16 (38 years old);

Today would’ve been the 68th birthday for 2-time NWA World Midge Champion, Cowboy Lang.

