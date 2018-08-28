The nWo reunites for the 2 Sweet Tour

The nWo is getting back together for the nWo 2 Sweet Tour event on October 27. This is the event that Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall had been plugging for the past few weeks.

The event will take place at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in Orlando, Florida, starting at Noon and lasting three hours. General tickets will soon go on sale however there’s a special bidding going on where the top 100 highest bidders will receive VIP tickets which includes priority seating, a photo with Hogan, Nash, and Hall, and more.

All three got together earlier this month to film some stuff to promote this event. The last time the trio appeared together as the nWo was at WrestleMania 31 when they came to help Sting fight off D-Generation X.

For more information about the 2 Sweet Tour go to https://hulkhogan.com/2sweettour/.





