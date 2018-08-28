Shawn Michaels and The Bella Twins booked for Raw next week

With WWE Super Show-Down the only pay-per-view for the male roster in the month of October, WWE is going full speed ahead with building the show in Australia and the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels will be making an appearance on Raw next week.

HBK will be there to continue the build for the match between Triple H and The Undertaker. The last time these two wrestled, Shawn Michaels was the special referee at WrestleMania 28 in the Hell In A Cell match and even interfered on behalf of Triple H, but eventually Taker came out victorious.

Also appearing on Raw next week will be The Bella Twins. The duo will be taking on The Riott Squad in their first non-PPV match on television in a very long time. The twins teamed up with Ember Moon to take on The Riott Squad this past weekend at a non-televised live event in Rochester.





