Ric Flair talks about giving up alcohol

“You know, not at all. I only had to go through that one time. I had the doctor tell me when I got out that it wouldn’t work. I’m not the smartest guy in the world but if they’re blaming that on alcohol then I don’t need to have alcohol again. He told me I can drink now at weddings or something like champagne or a beer or something because my blood work and everything is back up like nothing ever happened, but I’m not gonna push that. It’s not because I think if I have one I’ll have two, I don’t need it. I went through whatever I went through which I guess was from the DDTs or they call them the DT’s. People thought that I lost my mind.”

