Neville spotted in Pittsburgh

News broke over the weekend that Neville is no longer under contract with WWE. This was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, who said that Neville was no longer tied up to a WWE deal. After that news broke, Dave Meltzer reported that Neville is now free to wrestle elsewhere.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider says that he has also confirmed with two different sources that Neville is no longer under a WWE contract. However, he did mention something that was pretty interesting.

According to Johnson, Neville was spotted last week in Pittsburgh. This is where WWE sends their talents for medical testing. Johnson adds that the “timing of that is extremely interesting

On the conference call prior to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, Triple H was asked about Neville’s status. Here is what he said:

“To be honest, I’m not 100% positive. I would need to go back and look into that.”

“You are 100% right, [Neville] is one of the most talented guys in the world. I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]. Time will see where that ends up.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





