LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/28

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. We see how they became five-time champions last week as fans chant for pancakes.

The New Day hits the ring for their championship celebration. They have a Stanley Cup full of pancakes. They give props to The Bludgeon Brothers. Big E goes on about how they are now five-time, five-time… the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to a pop. Booker comes out with his King Booker gimmick. Fans chant for Booker T, who enters the ring to give a royal decree. Booker gives regal nicknames to Woods and Kofi. Big E already has one – big. Big E says Booker just went full Saxton. Booker goes on and welcomes The New Day to The Five-Timers Championship Club. Now can you dig that, sucka? Booker’s original music hits and he turns to leave.

The New Day stops him and wants him to do a Spin-a-rooni. Booker gets the crowd hyped up and nails it for a pop. Woods and Kofi hit Spine-a-roonis next. Big E tries to do one but can’t get off his back until Kofi and Woods help him. Booker poses with The New Day to end the segment.

– We see how a custom announce table for The New Day is being set up at ringside next to the regular announce team.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will be here. WWE Champion AJ Styles will also be here, plus Carmella gets her title rematch.

#1 Contenders Tournament Triple Threat: The Bar vs. The Colons vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out first comes The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the ring with The Bar. The Colons, Primo and Epico, are wrapping up their return entrance. The New Day is on commentary. Sheamus starts off with Anderson and they trade holds.

Sheamus looks to take control but Anderson drops him and hits a low dropkick for a 2 count. Cesaro tags in for a quick double team. Cesaro rocks Anderson but Anderson dropkicks him for a 2 count. Gallows tags in and takes over on Cesaro, beating him down in the corner. Gallows hits a suplex and covers for another pin attempt. Anderson tags back in for another quick double team. Cesaro counters but Primo tags himself in. Anderson takes Primo right to the mat and keeps him grounded by his arm.

Epico ends up tagging in for a double team on Anderson. Epico with a 2 count. Anderson turns it around but misses a flying elbow in the corner. Anderson with an enziguri. Anderson goes to the second rope but Primo distracts him, allowing Epico to send Anderson out to the floor. Primo tags in and floors Anderson on the outside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Bar is double teaming Anderson. Cesaro with a big flying elbow while Sheamus holds Anderson. Cesaro with a 2 count. Sheamus works Anderson over and applies a backbreaker submission. Anderson counters and brings Sheamus to the mat. Gallows rallies for a tag. Gallows tags in with Cesaro. Gallows unloads and hits a big running splash in the corner. Gallows drops Epico with a big boot as he charges. Gallows with a big pumphandle slam on Cesaro, and another splash on the mat. Cesaro kicks out at 2.

Primo ends up tagging in, coming off the top for a close 2 count. Sheamus runs in but Gallows and Anderson clean house. They go for a Magic Killer on Primo but Epico breaks it with a Backstabber to Anderson. Sheamus comes in but gets hit with a double Backstabber by The Colons. Cesaro tags in and takes out Gallows while Sheamus stops The Colons on the outside. Cesaro covers for the win.

Winners: The Bar

– After the match, The Bar goes to ringside and has words with The New Day.

– SmackDown General Manager Paige is backstage watching. Rusev, Aiden English and Lana come walking in. Paige announces the second Triple Threat for next week’s SmackDown – Rusev Day vs. The Usos vs. SAnitY. The winners will face The Bar to determine the new #1 contenders. Rusev praises Lana for getting them the shot at a title shot but she says it wasn’t her. It was English. Rusev and English are back on the same page now.

– We get a video looking at Becky Lynch’s recent turn on Charlotte Flair. Still to come, Carmella vs. Flair with the title on the line.

– We see Jeff Hardy backstage in his paint. Tom says Jeff has a challenge for Randy Orton tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy to a pop.

Hardy says Randy Orton has had an obsession over him lately. Jeff admits Orton has gotten inside of his head and messed him up. Orton even made him think he can fly, which is why he did this – we see video from last week’s brawl and the big Swanton Bomb in the crowd. Hardy says he’s not some stepping stone in Orton’s career. Jeff felt reborn and like the Jeff Hardy of old last week. Jeff says this is just the beginning. He calls Orton to the ring to finish what Orton started. The music hits and out comes Orton with a mic.

Orton mocks Jeff and says he’s not finished working on Jeff yet. Orton says this version of Jeff that people adore is what he’s going to take away, the career he’s going to end. Orton says to do this he must leave Hardy in the ring with broken bones. Orton says Hardy didn’t really think he would get in the ring on Jeff’s terms tonight. Orton knocks Canadians in the crowd and calls them dumb. Orton goes on and tries to warn Hardy with a RKO threat but Hardy interrupts. Hardy says Orton is going to hell and he’s taking him there. Jeff announces their match to be inside the Cell at WWE Hell In a Cell. Jeff gets a “delete!” chant going as Orton drops the mic and backs up the ramp. Hardy’s music hits.

– Renee Young is backstage with Carmella, asking if she’s afraid of the buzz leaving her and going to Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. Carmella isn’t worried and points out how Flair never pinned her at SummerSlam. Carmella says she’s defeated Flair twice and will complete the trifecta tonight. She goes on and says Becky and Charlotte are chump change but Mella Is Money. She walks off and in comes R-Truth, still looking for Carmella for a match. Tye Dillinger walks in and tries to stop him. Truth says when the time is right, The Truth will set Carmella free.

– Still to come, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella have a message for The Miz and Maryse.

Naomi vs. Billie Kay

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Major Plans for The Shield Revealed, Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, The Undertaker Return News, Must See New Mandy Rose & Lana & Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan Back on WWE TV?, Big WWE Heel Turn Coming This Month, New WWE Couple Revealed, More

(Visited 1 times, 89 visits today)