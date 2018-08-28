Cody Rhodes Talks WWE Being The Same For Nearly Two Decades

“I think the yearning for a different product is really strong,” Rhodes said. “WWE hasn’t had any significant change since what, 2001 in wrestling? WWE provides so much good content. Just good wholesome content, but they’re still the only one.

“I just think it reached a head and the players involved in making this happen where people [say], ‘I’m gonna check this out. I remember growing up and there was WCW and WWE’ or ‘I remember growing up and there was this for a territory person. This, I think is a really good chance to check out something different.

“Because it will be nothing like a WWE show. They’ve mastered what they do but they don’t have a — they don’t own pro wrestling. You know they own WWE, the worldwide company, but pro wrestling is everywhere. Two huge sell-outs like that says a lot about what the fans want. Hopefully, there’s a third and a fourth and hopefully it continues to keep rolling.”

