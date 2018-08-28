Goldberg not a fan of the WWE hall of fame format

Goldberg recently spoke with Inside the Ropes and revealed he’s not a fan of the WWE Hall of Fame format:

On Things Needing Changing: “First and foremost I went to Vince and I told him my impression of the Hall Of Fame and what should happen,” Goldberg explained. “What happened the night before and I don’t think it’s a justice to the people being inducted. I don’t think it’s a justice to the fans that sit there for four hours. I think it needs to be changed completely right up on its head. I don’t care what anybody says and I don’t care if the person that puts it together thinks I’m full of s–t. It needs to be changed because it sucks. I don’t care about what other people say or how they did it, I’m telling you in my experience as a headliner in 2018 in the Hall Of Fame — it needs to be changed.”

On The Experience For Him: “It was the coolest experience of my life being inducted as the headliner of the 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame […] it was awesome, but yeah the next night I was like a caged animal man. You know it’s tough for me and it is what it is and I have to grow up and be a man about it and accept things the way they are, but if I’m still capable of doing something I don’t like watching people do it.”

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 90 visits today)