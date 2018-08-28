8/28/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Tozawa vs. Kendrick; Itami in Action; Murphy vs. Kalisto Main Event

205 Live opens with Drake Maverick announcing some of the matches for tonight. He announces that Akira Tozawa will take on The Brian Kendrick in the opening contest, while Buddy Murphy and Kalisto will meet in the main event. The opening credits then roll and Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: The Brian Kendrick (w/Gentleman Jack Gallagher) vs. Akira Tozawa

Kendrick leaves the ring immediately, but Tozawa takes he and Gallagher down on the floor. Tozawa takes Kendrick back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Kendrick kicks out at one. Tozawa stomps away on Kendrick and charges in the corner, but Kendrick sends Tozawa to the apron. Gallagher distracts Tozawa and Kendrick knocks him to the floor. Kendrick slams Tozawa into the announce table and then delivers a chop. Kendrick tosses Tozawa back into the ring and then kicks him in the ribs. Kendrick delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Kendrick applies an arm-bar submission and then goes for the Captain’s Hook, but Tozawa gets to the ropes to break the hold. Tozawa tries to fight back, but Kendrick locks in a sleeper hold. Tozawa gets free again and delivers a hurricanrana. Tozawa delivers a Shining Wizard and then wraps Kendrick’s leg around the ring post a few times. Tozawa delivers a suplex and then dropkick Kendrick’s knee in the corner. Tozawa delivers a windmill kick and climbs up top. Tozawa delivers the senton splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

We take a look back at the last few weeks and all of the matches between the team of Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese and The Lucha House Party. Murphy and Nese join Kayla Braxton backstage. Murphy says he came to 205 Live to become the Cruiserweight Champion, but then Kalisto got involved. He says he will put an end to Kalisto and The Lucha House Party tonight and then he and Nese will put the entire 205 Live on watch.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Hideo Itami vs. Michael Blaise

Itami kicks Blaise in the face and then slams him into the corner. Itami delivers an uppercut and a chop. Blaise tries to fight back, but Itami keeps control. Blaise comes back with a kick and sends Itami to the corner. Blaise charges, but Itami counters and takes him down to the mat. Itami delivers a few kicks to Blaise and then delivers a Falcon Arrow. Itami goes for the cover, but pulls Blaise up at the two count. Itami kicks Blaise in the face, but again pulls him up at the two count. Itami shoves Blaise in the corner and delivers a few hesitation dropkicks. Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he gets into the ring as Itami leaves and walks through the crowd.

Match Result: No Contest.

We take a look back to last week’s confrontation between Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak. We then see a promo from Alexander. He says Gulak dropped to a whole new low last week by interrupting a match and then running when he got near. Alexander called Gulak a spineless hypocrite and says next week, he is going to call out Gulak and finish what he started at SummerSlam.

We see The Lucha House Party getting ready for Kalisto’s match as we head to a break.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Buddy Murphy (w/Tony Nese) vs. Kalisto (w/Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

They start with a test of strength and Murphy kicks Kalisto in the midsection. Murphy takes Kalisto down a few times and goes for a few pins, but Kalisto kicks out each time. They get on the ropes and Kalisto takes Murphy down to the mat and then sends him to the floor. Kalisto goes for a suicide dive, but Nese gets in front of Murphy. Kalisto tries again and takes out both Nese and Murphy. Nese and Murphy get into the ring, and then Dorado and Metalik do as well. Murphy attacks Kalisto as the referee tells the other three to get out of the ring. Kalisto comes back and sends Murphy to the floor with a head-scissors take down. Kalisto kicks Murphy in the head and goes for a DDT on the floor, but Murphy catches him and drops him with a suplex. Murphy shoves Dorado out of the way and Dorado shoves Murphy back and then the referee ejects Dorado and Metalik from ringside.

Murphy tosses Kalisto back into the ring and delivers a kick to his back. Murphy goes for another kick, but Kalisto dodges. Kalisto applies a sleeper hold, but Murphy backs him into the corner. Kalisto comes right back with the sleeper, but Murphy gets free and knees Kalisto in the face. Murphy goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out at two. Kalisto comes back and dumps Murphy to the floor. Kalisto tries to run the ropes, but Nese trips him up. The referee sees it and tosses Nese from ringside. Kalisto comes back and kicks Murphy in the face and then comes off the ropes with a spinning elbow. Kalisto kicks Murphy in the head and then delivers a reverse-rana. Kalisto delivers a basement-rana and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Dol, but Murphy slams him into the turnbuckles. Kalisto comes back with a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two.

Murphy and Kalisto get on the apron and Murphy throws Kalisto into the announce table. Murphy slams Kalisto into the table again and then into the barricade. Murphy tosses Kalisto into the barricade and then over the barricade and then breaks the count in the ring. Kalisto comes back with a forearm, but Murphy delivers a knee strike to drop Kalisto to the floor. Kalisto launches Murphy over the barricade and then gets back into the ring. Murphy follows, but Kalisto drops him with a hurricanrana from the ropes. Kalisto goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at two. Murphy slams Kalisto to the mat with a sit-out power bomb and goes for the cover, but Kalisto kicks out again. Murphy goes for Murphy’s Law, but Kalisto rolls through and kicks Murphy in the face. Murphy comes back and delivers Murphy’s Law and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Buddy Murphy.

