Xavier Woods says The New Day will never turn on each other

“I don’t remember a group in wrestling that hasn’t turned on itself, or they’ll turn, then come back and be a group again, New Day – I’m telling you this right now – New Day will never turn. Ever. And that’s because we have zero desire to ever do that. I have zero desire to go to work and not work with my friends. People say on Twitter, ‘New Day is doing this, Big E is going to turn, this is happening. Oh, Woods is the snarky one, he’s going to turn. Oh, Kofi’s been up at the top of the mountain before, he’s gonna turn!’ It’s like, why? We are having the most fun we’ve ever had in our careers. It’s not like someone’s like, ‘Oh, I need to sabotage my friends to be champ.’ What is it to be champ when you’re a champ by yourself? You’re standing up there alone on this cold mountainous castle? That’s not fun. I’d rather be up there with my friends. Especially, if Kofi wins the Heavyweight Title, I’m also the Heavyweight Champion because we have ‘The New Day Rule’ and we share it. Just basic mathematics, we have a better chance of becoming Heavyweight Champion if we stay a group and we just share it.”

source: Give Me Sport, Wrestling Inc.





