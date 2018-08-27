WWE Universal Title HIAC Match Announced for Hell In a Cell PPV
Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell structure and will see Braun cash in his Money In the Bank contract.
Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The New Day
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Forgive the wording but they’re going to catch heat if Reigns wins, even with the Shield involved. I fully expect an Ambrose turn. Ambrose joining Ziggler/McIntyre would be gold.