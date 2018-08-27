WWE Universal Title HIAC Match Announced for Hell In a Cell PPV

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The match will take place inside the Cell structure and will see Braun cash in his Money In the Bank contract.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

