WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 26, 2018 – Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

1. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

2. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

Big E and Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Cesaro and Sheamus

3. Mixed Tag Team Match

Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

4. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella (via Disqualification)

5. Asuka and Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch and Carmella

6. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper

7. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and The Miz

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)