Toronto Will Host SummerSlam 2019

Brooklyn’s four-year run as host of WWE SummerSlam is over.

It’s been confirmed that the 2019 SummerSlam event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena (formerly known as Air Canada Centre), in Toronto, on August 11, 2019.

It will be the second time Toronto has hosted SummerSlam, the first time being in 2004. It will be the third time WWE has held SummerSlam outside of the United States; London, England hosted SummerSlam in 1992.

