The Bella Twins return to the ring in a six-woman tag match

Nikki and Brie Bella returned to action last night in Rochester, New York to team up with Ember Moon versus The Riott Squad.

This was the duo’s first time in the ring since the 2018 Royal Rumble where the two were part of the first-ever women’s Rumble match. The match ended with Nikki Bella hitting the Rack Attack on Liv Morgan for the pinfall. “Bella Army we LOVE you beyond words!!!! Your support and love tonight was INCREDIBLE!!! Thank you,” a message from the twins on social media read.

Brie has to dust off that ring rust as she will be getting in the ring with her husband Daniel Bryan next month at Hell In A Cell while Nikki is rumored to be taking on Ronda Rousey at Evolution in October.

You can see some footage of their return below.





(Visited 1 times, 142 visits today)