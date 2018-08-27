SPOILERS: New NXT UK Women’s champion crowned

Aug 27, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE held a two-day tournament over the weekend as part of the NXT UK television tapings in Birmingham, England to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women’s champion.

The eight women who participated in the tournament were Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Jinny, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, and Xia Brookside.

The matches went as follows:

QUARTER FINALS: Rhea Ripley defeated Xia Brookside; Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn; Jinny defeated Millie McKenzie; Dakota Kai defeated Nina Samuels.

SEMI FINALS: Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai; Toni Storm defeated Jinny.

FINAL: Rhea Ripley defeated Toni Storm. Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint presented Ripley with the brand new NXT UK Women’s title in the main event.


