RAW Women’s Title Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell

Alexa Bliss has announced that she will get her rematch from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Hell In a Cell, which takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tournament Winners vs. The New Day

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Major Plans for The Shield Revealed, Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future, The Undertaker Return News, Must See New Mandy Rose & Lana & Nikki Bella, Hulk Hogan Back on WWE TV?, Big WWE Heel Turn Coming This Month, New WWE Couple Revealed, More

(Visited 1 times, 109 visits today)