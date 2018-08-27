NXT UK star: “I have to work really hard because I’m naturally skinny”

The Mirror and talked about changing his look, not needing to look big in order to be successful in the business, and his plans for the NXT UK division now that he’s here.

Changing his look:

“I had long blonde hair if you can believe that! I remember very clearly being at a show and [British wrestling legend and NXT general manager] William Regal told me that I looked very nice and that I would turn a few heads. … I’ve chipped loads of teeth but I won’t get them fixed. If you look at some of us British wrestlers, we have an authenticity.”

Not having to be big to find success:

“If you look at the biggest grossing fight in history, it was Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor. That’s a fact and they both weigh around 150 lbs. Look at Pete Dunne [the WWE UK Champion]. He’s shown that you don’t have to be the biggest guy to find success. That said, for me, I have chosen to get in the gym because I want to be as strong as possible. That, to me, is more important than being chiseled or having a six-pack. I have to work really hard because I’m naturally skinny. I think God wanted me to be an accountant!”

His plans for the NXT UK Division:

“If you look at Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, they got to the WWE’s United Kingdom division a year ahead of me. They have dominated in that time. But now I’m here and I’m coming for them.”

