LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 8/27

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring. JoJo does the introduction.

Reigns hits the ring and the “you suck” chants start up. Reigns says he’s here to keep the title and if anyone wants to step up, they can get it. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Braun mocks Reigns’ claim of being a workhorse for having his boys come out and save him last week. Reigns says The Shield is a group of workhorses and they made the choice to come out on their own. Reigns mocks Braun and says all he does is run around saying “get these hands” and of course that gets a chant going.

They have words and Braun says he’s not clearing tonight because we all know his boys would come in and save him. Braun says he’s not cashing in until September 16 and all Reigns has to do is show up in the place where his boys can’t interfere. Braun says they’re going to fight where they haven’t taken it yet. Braun says he’s cashing in and will see Reigns at Hell In a Cell. They shake hands but are interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. They run Strowman and Reigns down, saying they need a new challenge and now they have it. Reigns tells them to bring it down to the ring but the music interrupts and out comes new Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. Corbin approves Braun’s cash-in for Hell In a Cell and makes the tag match for tonight. Braun says he’s getting the Universal Title at Hell In a Cell but tonight, Ziggler and McIntyre are getting these hands. Braun’s music hits and we go to the announcers.

– We go back to Corbin in the ring. Corbin brags on how good he is at the job and says he’s already doing better than Kurt Angle did. Corbin says he’s now going to make a match Angle didn’t have the guts to make – Corbin vs. Finn Balor, not The Demon but the man. Corbin says he’s had a week to prepare but Balor is just now finding out, and that match starts right now. Corbin calls Balor out but he’s not showing. The music finally hits and out comes Balor. We go to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and the match is underway. Corbin takes Balor down and keeps him grounded in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant “you can’t wrestle” at Corbin as Balor fights up and out. Balor counters and hits a basement dropkick to the face. Corbin ends up overpowering and taking Balor to the corner. Corbin goes on and decks Balor in the back of the neck, knocking him to the floor from the apron. Corbin goes out and rams Balor into the barrier as the referee counts. Corbin drives Balor’s face into the barrier with a knee now. Corbin brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Balor looks to make a comeback but Corbin shuts him down. Corbin blocks a shot and drops Balor with a big right hand. Corbin shows off some and kicks Balor out of the ring. The “you can’t wrestle” chants start up again. Corbin goes out but Balor nails a Slingblade on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Balor down. Corbin continues to dominate. Balor starts to make a comeback now. More back and forth between the two. Balor hits a Slingblade and charges again but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six. Balor comes back with a cradle for a 2 count. Balor sends Corbin to the floor over the top rope. Fans cheer as Balor runs the ropes and nails a big dive over the top. Balor blocks a steel chair attempt and brings Corbin back in as the referee counts. Balor with an enziguri from the apron. Balor goes to the top and rolls through on a Coup de Grace. Corbin grabs the steel chair and nails Balor with it for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

– After the match, Corbin takes the mic and says he forgot to announce that this was a No DQ match. Corbin re-starts the match. Corbin enters the ring and nails Balor with the steel chair. Corbin with End of Days for the pin.

Winner: Baron Corbin

– Corbin stands tall and shows off as his music plays after the win.

– Still to come, The B Team vs. The Revival, Natalya vs. Alicia Fox with Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss in their corners, plus a performance by Elias. Also, there will be a special look at The Undertaker vs. Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us last week’s promo from Triple H to hype the match with The Undertaker at Super Show-Down. We get a video package with Christian, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commenting on the match. It’s announced that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on RAW next week to address the match.

– Dana Brooke and Apollo Crews are backstage talking about how she deserves a spot at WWE Evolution. Titus O’Neil walks up and informs Dana that she has a match up next against Sasha Banks. Dana looks a bit nervous but she says she’s got this and walks off. Apollo points out how Dana hasn’t had many singles matches in the last 9 months but Titus says she’ll be alright. Titus walks off.

Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke

We go to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks with Bayley. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dana Brooke with Titus Worldwide. They lock up and go at it. Dana avoids an early Banks Statement. Dana regroups with Titus and Apollo at ringside. Dana goes back in and Sasha takes control but Dana turns it around. Dana drops Sasha with an enziguri for a 2 count. Dana mounts Sasha with right hands now.

Sasha ends up turning it around with a knee to the face. Sasha comes flying off the top with knees for a close 2 count. Titus rallies for Dana but Banks ends up dropping her into the Banks Statement for the win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Sasha and Bayley celebrate as Titus Worldwide looks on. They leave and Apollo enters the ring to check on Dana. Titus watches from outside of the ring.

– Back from the break and we get a backstage segment to set up Dean Ambrose vs. Jinder Mahal.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins comes out and issues an open challenge for tonight. Kevin Owens comes out to a pop and talks about how his life has been miserable since coming to RAW. Owens accepts the challenge and heads to the ring.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Back and forth to start the match. Owens takes control as they go to the floor. Back to commercial with Owens in control.

Back from the break and Owens has Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Owens nailed a DDT for a close 2 count during the break. Rollins fights up and out but Owens whips him hard into the corner and he goes down. Owens drops an elbow from the second rope and covers for a 2 count.

They go back to the floor and go at it as the referee counts. Owens brings it back in the ring and focuses on the arm, working Rollins over in the corner. Owens stands over Rollins and continues to dominate. Owens with another 2 count. Owens keeps Rollins down by his arm now. They go back to the floor and Owens sends Rollins into the barrier. Owens with a cannonball into the barrier but Rollins moves. Rollins makes it back in first and Owens follows. Rollins with a forearm in the corner. Owens fights back and they trade shots. Rollins comes back with a Slingblade.

Rollins runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to bring Owens down on the floor. Rollins goes back in and hits another big dive. Rollins goes back in for a third dive but Owens meets him at the ropes with a forearm. Rollins won’t give up and finally hits the third dive. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re still going at it. Rollins recovers as a “this is awesome” chant breaks out. Fans chant “burn it down” as Rollins prepares for The Stomp now. Owens rolls out of the way. Owens goes back to work on the arm and sends Rollins shoulder-first into the ring post. Owens takes Rollins down into a Crossface submission now. Rollins eventually breaks the hold but Owens pounds on him.

Owens talks some trash while punching Rollins in the head now. Rollins fights back and unloads. They trade counters and Rollins nails a big kick to the jaw. Owens catches Rollins with a Stunner for a close 2 count. Fans chant “holy shit” now. Owens works Rollins over in the corner and takes him to the top. Owens goes for the superplex but Rollins resists. Rollins tries for the sunset flip powerbomb but Owens hangs on. Rollins turns that into a Buckle Bomb but Owens bounces right back with a superkick for a close 2 count as the crowd goes wild. Owens goes to the top for the Frogsplash but Rollins jumps up and decks him. They trade shots and Rollins climbs up. They unload with strikes up top now. Owens with a headbutt. Rollins with an enziguri after another counter in the corner. Rollins jumps back up but Owens counters and he falls on his bad shoulder. Owens goes for the moonsault but Rollins moves. Rollins with a Blackout stomp for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins recovers and takes the title as we go to replays.

– We get a look back at tonight’s opening segment. Braun Strowman enters Baron Corbin’s office backstage. Braun gives him the Money In the Bank briefcase and tells him he better bring it to Hell In a Cell. Braun walks off and Cole shows us a graphic for Braun vs. Reigns at the pay-per-view. Still to come, Reigns and Strowman vs. Ziggler and McIntyre in the main event. Also, Natalya with Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox with Alexa Bliss, and Elias performs. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Owens is sitting in a chair in the middle of the ring. He’s been there since losing the Intercontinental Title match. Owens looks to be getting a bit emotional or annoyed as some in the crowd taunts him. Owens takes the mic and says, “I quit.” He drops the mic and walks off, leaving everyone puzzled.

– Renee Young is backstage with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for comments on tonight’s opponents. Drew says Strowman and Reigns are ripe & ready for slaughter.

The B Team vs. The Revival

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, for this non-title match. Out next comes The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Axel starts off with Dash and takes control, covering for an early pin attempt. Dawson tags in and unloads on Axel in the corner now. Axel turns it around and nails a dropkick. Dallas tags in and they double team Dawson. Dash runs in and they take him out as well. Dawson gets tossed to the floor. They toss Dash out onto him and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Revival turned it around during the break after a cheap shot. Dash keeps Dallas grounded now. Dallas fights back but Dash cuts him off and tags Dawson back in. Dawson drops Dallas with an elbow and covers for a 2 count. Dash comes back in and floors Dallas with a clothesline. Dash goes for a tornado DDT from the corner but it’s blocked. Dallas with a neckbreaker.

Dawson tags in but misses as he leaps at Dallas. Axel tags in and floors Dawson, then drops Dash off the apron. Axel goes back to work on Dawson now and gets a B Team chant going. Axel drops Dawson for a close 2 count. Axel goes for the Perfect-plex but it’s blocked. Dash runs in and stops a pin. Dallas is in next and they tangle. Dawson and Axel trade pins and Axel holds it for more than 3 seconds but the referee can’t count it. More confusion and chaos until The Revival hits the Shatter Machine and Dash covers Axel for the non-title win.

Winners: The Revival

– After the match, The Revival stands tall as their music hits. They leave and taunt the champions as Dallas checks on Axel. The Revival runs back in and drops Dallas with a Shatter Machine next. They go to ringside next and grab the belts. Dawson takes the mic as they return to the ring. Dawson says the whole tag division has been a complete joke for months now because of these two morons. Dash says they are tired of these two morons making a mockery of tag team wrestling. Dawson tells them to hold on to the titles as tight as they can and keep them clean because The Revival just proved they can take them at any time.

– Elias is backstage talking with a crew member about tonight’s performance. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype SummerSlam Week 2019 in Toronto.

– Elias is in the ring with his guitar.

Elias plays some and gets a pop. He asks who wants to walk with him and then reminds us what WWE stands for – Walk With Elias. Fans chant “walk with Elias” now. Elias says it’s time for him to sing his greatest song but he pauses. Elias says he just had an epiphany. He takes a shot at Toronto for being the bottom, like Drake said. Fans boo Elias now. Elias goes on about Toronto until the music interrupts and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a pop.

Elias mentions how Trish gave up time from changing diapers to come see him at RAW. Elias says he’s kind of a big deal now. Trish says she’s a fan of some of his music but when he starts talking bad about her hometown of Toronto, she has to ask him to silence his cellphone, hold his applause and most importantly, shut his mouth. Fans chant for Trish and Elias continues taking shots at Toronto. Trish plugs her WWE Evolution match with Alexa Bliss but Elias knocks that too. Trish says it’s time Elias packs up and just walks away. Owens is ready to cut to the chase – Trish just came out to walk with him like all the other women want to. Elias says he doesn’t date women in their sixties. Trish decks Elias. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey is all smiles as she stops on the stage. Natalya’s music hits and out she comes to join Rousey. They head to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Natalya vs. Alicia Fox

Back from the break and Alexa Bliss is out with Alicia Fox. She runs down Trish, Natalya and Rousey and taunts Trish to hype their match at Evolution. Bliss also says she’s getting her rematch with Rousey at Hell In a Cell and will be taking her title back. Bliss introduces her friend who Trish knows all about and out comes Mickie James.

Natalya ends up getting the Sharpshooter on Fox for the win after Mickie and Bliss beat on her with cheap shots from the floor. Trish and Rousey came over and they retreated into the crowd before Natalya got the win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the match, Trish and Rousey join Natalya in the ring as the music hits. Mickie and Bliss look on from the crowd.

– Still to come, Mahal vs. Ambrose. Also, another look at Triple H vs. The Undertaker. Back to commercial.

– Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey and Natalya greet The Bella Twins backstage after commercial. The Bellas give them all props and Nikki Bella talks about how proud they are of Rousey to headline the division going into Evolution. The Bellas announce that they will return to RAW action on next Monday’s show. They all take a selfie together.

– We get another video on Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. This video features comments from Big Show and WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page.

– Baron Corbin is backstage on the phone with RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, talking about how he will talk to Kevin Owens and fix that situation. Corbin sends for a masseuses. Bobby Lashley walks in and mocks Corbin. Corbin sent for him and doesn’t want Lashley to think he forgot about him. Corbin booked Lashley in a match tonight. Lashley asks who but Corbin acts too busy to think of it. Corbin sends Lashley to the ring because his match is next. We go to commercial.

Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Ascension

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley. Baron Corbin appears on the big screen and introduces Lashley’s opponents for this Handicap Match. Out comes The Ascension, Konnor and Viktor.

The bell rings and Lashley drops Viktor with a shoulder. Lashley stares down Konnor next. Konnor ends up coming in and beating Lashley around. Lashley fights back but The Ascension turns it around. Viktor comes back in and keeps control until Lashley overpowers and launches him. Lashley unloads and drives Viktor into the mat. Lashley sends Konnor out to the floor. Lashley scoops Viktor and plants him face-first for the easy win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits.

– We see Dean Ambrose pacing backstage. He will face Jinder Mahal next. Back to commercial.

