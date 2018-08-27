Happy birthday to…

Aug 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Ten-hut! It's SGT. SLAUGHTER's BIRTHDAY!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Happy birthday to The Great Khali!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

Jazz

(Visited 1 times, 58 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Josh Mathews & Joe Hendry

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal