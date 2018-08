DDT “King of DDT 2018 – Final Round” Results – August 26, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Kouki Iwasaki defeated Nobuhiro Shimatani

2. Lucha Libre Rules

Sanshiro Takagi, Toru Owashi, and Kazuki Hirata defeated Akito, Yuki Iino, Gorgeous Matsuno, and Saki Akai

3. King of DDT 2018 – Semi Final

Tetsuya Endo defeated MAO

4. King of DDT 2018 – Semi Final

Daisuke Sasaki defeated HARASHIMA

5. Four-Way Tag Team Match

Soma Takao and Mad Polly defeated Brahman Shu and Brahman Kei, KUDO and Masahiro Takanashi, and Keisuke Ishii and Mike Bailey

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Danshoku Dino, Makoto Oishi, and Super Sasadango Machine defeated Shigehiro Irie, Jason Kincaid, and Mizuki Watase

7. Special 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tatsumi Fujinami, Antonio Honda, and Yukio Sakaguchi defeated Kazusada Higuchi, Gota Ihashi, and Yuki Ueno

8. King of DDT 2018 – Final

Daisuke Sasaki defeated Tetsuya Endo

