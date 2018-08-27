Current card for ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV event

Here is the updated card for the September 28th Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV event after this week’s TV tapings:…

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Trent Baretta, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, and Chucky T) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page)

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Tenille Dashwood

* ROH TV Championship Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Chris Sabin

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Addiction

* ROH Championship Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Will Ospreay

