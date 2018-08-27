Current card for ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV event

Aug 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Here is the updated card for the September 28th Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor PPV event after this week’s TV tapings:…

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Trent Baretta, Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, and Chucky T) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page)

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Tenille Dashwood

* ROH TV Championship Match: Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Chris Sabin

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Briscoes vs. The Addiction

* ROH Championship Match: Champion Jay Lethal vs. Will Ospreay

