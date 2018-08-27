Carlito on one issue he has with WWE’s NXT system

Carlito recently appeared on the Chair Shots To The Cranium show (via WrestlingInc), and spoke about what he’s learned since his time in WWE…

On What He’s Learned Since His WWE Run:



“I think I’ve had time to really think about things,” Carlito said. “I enjoy the slowed-down pace. What I’ve learned is kinda like what I think the great athletes like basketball players and stuff what you start to learn as your physical abilities start to dissipate or whatever. You start to adjust to succeed otherwise. I feel like a much better wrestler just because of new ways that I have found to workaround situations and entertain people. It’s like a total difference performance now than when I was younger when I was just worried about how high I could jump or what flip I could do.”

On NXT & The WWE Performance Center:

“I don’t know much about NXT, I don’t really see much of it,” Carlito continued. “I heard it’s a great product. I heard the [WWE Performance Center] is a state-of-the-art thing like you know, I wish we had that in our day — we didn’t have that — so you know they have a whole staff training. Not just wrestling, but weight training and all kinds of stuff. I think it’s great. The only thing is I’ve always been a fan of not throwing everything into one bucket, like having different styles. I feel like a lot of those guys just go into a system and instead just work the system’s style and they start to deviate from what makes them unique.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 272 visits today)