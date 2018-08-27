Beyond Wrestling “New England Mania”/WWR “Facelift” Results – August 26, 2018 – Worcester, Massachusetts

Beyond Wrestling “New England Mania”:

1. Dave Cole defeated Anthony Stone

2. Maine State Posse (Aiden Aggro and Danger Kid) defeated Da Hoodz (Davey Cash and Kris Pyro)

3. Josh Briggs defeated Anthony Green

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Chris Dickinson, Brian Milonas, and Cam Zagami defeated Mill City Hooligans (Chase Del Monte, Bryan Logan, and Matt Logan)

WWR “Facelift”:

1. Solo Darling defeated Britt Baker

2. Robo the Punjabi Lion and Samara defeated Dream Team (Faye Jackson and Thomas Sharp)

3. Maria Manic defeated Kris Stadtlander

4. Terra Calaway and Jeff Cannonball defeated Gabby Ortiz and Leon St. Giovanni

5. Oceanea defeated Veda Scott

6. Powerbomb.tv Independent Wrestling Championship Match
Tracy Williams (c) defeated Shotzi Blackheart

7. Willow Nightingale defeated Alisha Edwards

8. Skylar defeated Taeler Hendrix

9. Sonya Strong defeated Tasha Steelz

10. Santana Garrett defeated Penelope Ford

11. Davienne defeated Harlow O’Hara

12. Robo and Samara defeated Tracy Williams and Jordynne Grace

