Aya ‘Aliya’ Koyama Passes Away

Sumie Sakai posted on Twitter that Aya Koyama, known as Aliya’, passed away this morning at the age of 45 after battling cancer.

Aliya’ passed away early this morning in Japan. I will never forget about her. Thank you so much for supporting her retirement show.

She loves Pro wrestling so much. She was wrestling at her retirement show with stage IV cancer…

Rest In Peace あーやさま

Love you!!! HUGS!!! pic.twitter.com/FzRZxwLLI4

— ✌️Sumie Sakai✌️ (@SumieSakai) August 27, 2018