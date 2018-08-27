Aya ‘Aliya’ Koyama Passes Away

Aug 27, 2018 - by James Walsh

Sumie Sakai posted on Twitter that Aya Koyama, known as Aliya’, passed away this morning at the age of 45 after battling cancer.

(Visited 1 times, 167 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Josh Mathews & Joe Hendry

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal