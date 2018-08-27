AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 11” Results – August 26, 2018 – Nagareyama, Japan

1. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII defeated Kotaro Suzuki and Keiichi Sato

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Masanobu Fuchi, Osamu Nishimura, Ultimo Dragon, and Hikaru Sato defeated Atsushi Maruyama, TAJIRI, KAI, and Naoshi Sano

3. The Road to Royal Road Tournament

Suwama and Dylan James defeated Joe Doering and Gianni Valletta

4. The Road to Royal Road Tournament

Jun Akiyama and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee and Ryouji Sai)

5. The Road to Royal Road Tournament

Yuji Hino defeated Kento Miyahara

6. All Asia Tag Team Championship Match

NEXTREAM (Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) (c) defeated Takao Omori and Isami Kodaka

7. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Koji Iwamoto defeated Atsushi Aoki (c)

8. Triple Crown Championship Match

Zeus (c) defeated Shuji Ishikawa

