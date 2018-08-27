AS I SEE IT 8/27: Is WWE repeating the same mistake twice?

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

https://www.facebook.com/PWBTS2018

One of the running battles with WWE and its fans has been over Roman Reigns.

Anyone who’s followed wrestling knows the deal.

Roman Reigns has been the target to vicious heckling by a significant segment of fans. It all started with the 2015 Royal Rumble win, In 2015, fans wanted Daniel Bryan to win and go to the main event at Wrestlemania. But because of the botched Rumble set-up and an early elimination of Bryan, the live crowd took a nuclear crap over the rest of the show, and Roman Reigns got blasted for winning in the end.

It was far too obvious that Reigns was anointed as the next John Cena. A lot of fans, especially in the Northeast, raised hell and pretty much booed, heckled, sat on their hands, brought in beach balls, and tried in every possible way to take over any show he was in. Bringing in The Rock to put him over didn’t work and fans even crapped on The Rock.

WWE, with their usual “we’ll tell you what you’ll like” mindset, pushed and pushed and pushed Roman Reigns…to the point that the cliches how much Michael Cole has had to use to push him on air have become an online drinking game during RAWs and PPVs. WWE tried to spin it to say any reaction is a good reaction. That worked to a large degree with John Cena, who handled it expertly and won over many of his haters, by such cracks as saying he’d debut a “sixth move of doom” or playing with them on air…basically acknowledging “I get it”.

In that respect, Roman Reigns isn’t John Cena.

Why am I telling you what you already know?

Because WWE might be ready to do it again.

SummerSlam initially featured a one-on-one match with Champion Carmella and Becky Lynch, then seemingly at the last moment, inserted Charlotte Flair into the SummerSlam title match. When Flair won the match, you heard crickets chirp.

But the live crowd at SummerSlam cheered as Lynch jumped Flair…the opposite of the reaction WWE wanted.

Fans jumped on Smackdown’s “Road Dogg” Brian James about the booking and that it isn’t what they wanted. One great tweet from a Joshua Roberts symbolized it all:

But the story we’ve been told is, Becky has had to fight and struggle to earn an opportunity at the title. Charlotte was just handed an opportunity and took the moment away from her best friend. Becky is right and justified in everything she says and is no way the bad person.

James responded:

That’s not the story you were told, that’s the story you wanted to hear. She had to do the exact same thing as Charlotte did, beat Carmella! They both climbed the exact same mountain ?

Even on Tuesday on Smackdown Live, Lynch tried her hardest to cut a pretty good heel promo. The crowd still wasn’t having it, and kept cheering her. It wasn’t HER fault. She did what the Heel Turn 101 playbook calls for; instead of enjoying the fan support, she tried to turn on the crowd and claim they “had not been supporting her prior to SummerSlam.”

Even (Bully) Bubba Ray Dudley agreed, tweeting out the following afterwards:

It aint gonna be that easy.

Fans WANT it to be Becky just like the(y) wanted it to be DB.

WWE has put Charlotte Flair in an impossible position. She’s incredibly talented both athletically and getting over her character. But she’s a born heel, by bloodline and by practiced skill. People like to WATCH her as a heel. She’s less interesting as a face.

But WWE has decided again “we’ll tell you what/who they’re going to like”, apparently not learning a damned thing from 2015. When even someone as much a student of the business as Bubba Ray Dudley sees it that quickly and obviously, WWE can’t just dismiss it as being the stereotyped IWC acting up again. But they are, and still haven’t learned that if a fan base organically creates a star that they need to roll with it. Charlotte Flair could well wind up being the “next Roman Reigns” and get targeted by the same fan base if WWE isn’t careful, and if history repeats itself.

And that would be sad.

Charlotte Flair should no more be the target of fan hostility than Roman Reigns has been over the last three years. WWE and its booking process should. That means fans need to learn to take out their anger on the COMPANY not the workers when something like this is done. The problem is that there is no easy way to do it the right way. Fans have clearly shown that they aren’t prepared in large numbers to turn off their TVs or discontinue their Network subscriptions, no matter what they say on social media. So…more than likely, Charlotte Flair will become the next target of fan hostility because WWE didn’t listen.

Until next time….

If you have comments or questions, or if you’d like to add the AS I SEE IT blog to your website or social media, I can be reached by e-mail at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)