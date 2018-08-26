SPOILERS: 8/25 ROH TV Taping Results
Credit Wrestling Inc:
* Will Ospreay – via video – challenged Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship. Lethal agreed to Ospreay’s challenge.
* Sumie Sakai defeated Tasha Steelz (Proving Grounds Match)
* Sakai will defend her ROH Women of Honor Championship against Tenille Dashwood at ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV.
* Jonatham Gresham defeated Bully Ray (via DQ – Bully hit a lowblow)
* SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Scoprio Sky, and Christopher Daniels) defeated Punishment Martinez and The Briscoes
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Cody cut a promo in the ring and hype their upcoming title match at “All In.”
* Best Friends (Baretta and Chuckie T) defeated The Boys
* Kenny King defeated Adam Page
* Brian Johnson vs. Donte Calbero was set to take place, but Jeff Cobb comes out and destroys both guys.
* Silas Young and Bully Ray defeated Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham
* Jenny Rose, Stella Gray, and Tenille Dashwood defeated Ashley Vox, Riley Shepherd, and Kris Stadtlander
* Shaheem Ali defeated Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin, and Shane Taylor
* Punishment Martinez (c) defeated Aaron Solow (ROH World TV Championship)
* Coast 2 Coast defeated The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinnie Marseglia)
* Shane “Hurricane” Helms defeated Marty Scurll
* Cheeseburger defeated Will Ferrara (Fight Without Honor Match)
* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) defeated Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas (ROH World Six-Man Championship)