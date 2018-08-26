Natalya: “I wanted to honor my dad so much at SummerSlam”

“I wanted to honor my dad so much at SummerSlam. It was a hard to decision of even wanting to come because I wasn’t sure if I’d be ready, everything was so fresh, it was literally six days after my dad had passed. So, I wasn’t sure if I would be ready to come, but I just felt I needed to do as much as I could to honor my dad. I wanted to keep his memory alive, I knew that was a huge stage to do that on. I told my mom, ‘You know what? I think I’m going to SummerSlam because daddy would want me to be happy and my dad would want me doing the things that I love.’ WWE is my family. I have the Hart family, but I also have the WWE Universe and all the talent backstage, all the women and men I share the ring with.”

transcript credit: Wrestling Inc.





(Visited 1 times, 123 visits today)