Davey Boy Smith Jr. says his father would occasionally take HBK’s side over Bret Hart’s

“Growing up I loved Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and everybody. It always seemed to me that Bret always had more of an issue with the Kliq than Davey Boy Smith did. Depending on what kind of relationship Davey was having with Bret at the time if they were getting along, not getting along. One day you’d talked to Davey and him and Bret were cool and the next time he’d be taking Shawn’s side on things. Kinda like the weather.”

source: X-Pac 12360





