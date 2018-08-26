AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 9 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 24, 2018 – Sendai, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jun Akiyama, Ryouji Sai, and GAINA defeated Yoshitatsu, TAJIRI, and Tsuyoshi Kikuchi

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [6] defeated Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [4]

3. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [6] defeated Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4]

4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Zeus, Joe Doering, Gianni Valletta, and Aizawa No.1 defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Dylan James, Koji Iwamoto, and Keiichi Sato)

5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) [6] defeated Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]

6. All Asia Tag Team Championship Prelude

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) and Takao Omori defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi)

