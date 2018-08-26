AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 10 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 25, 2018 – Sendai, Japan

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Jun Akiyama, Ultimo Dragon, Black Menso~re, and Black Tiger VII defeated Takao Omori, Tsuyoshi Kikuchi, Gianni Valletta, and Aizawa No.1

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura, and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, Dylan James, and Keiichi Sato)

3. Triple Crown Championship Prelude

Violent Giants (Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa) defeated Zeus and Joe Doering

4. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [6] defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [6]

5. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [6] defeated Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [6]

6. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [8] defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) [6]

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [8]

2. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [6]

2. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [6]

2. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [6]

2. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [6]

2. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [6]

7. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [4]

