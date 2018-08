AAA “Triplemania XXVI” Results – August 25, 2018 – Mexico City, Mexico

Pre-Show:

1. Llave a la Gloria Series – Final

Dragon Bane, Astrolux, and Freelance defeated Draztik Boy, Látigo, and Aramis

2. AAA World Cruiserweight Championship – Four-Way Match

Sammy Guevara defeated Australian Suicide (c), ACH, and Shane Strickland

—

1. AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match

Big Mami and Nino Hamburguesa (c) defeated Angelikal and La Hiedra, Dinastia and Lady Maravilla, and Hijo del Vikingo and Vanilla Vargas

2. #1 Contender’s (AAA World Tag Team Championship) – Four-Way Ladder Match

Bandido and Flamita defeated Aero Star and Drago, Andrew Everett and DJZ, and Golden Magic and Laredo Kid

3. AAA World Trios Championship – 3-Way Match

Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., and Tito Santana II) (c) defeated Hijo de LA Park, Puma King, and Taurus and Mamba, Máximo Sexy, and Pimpinela Escarlata

4. Six-Man Tag Team Lumberjack Match

Averno, Chessman, and Super Fly defeated Jack Evans, Juventud Guerrera, and Teddy Hart

5. Six-Man Tag Team Street Fight

La Máscara, Rey Escorpión, and Texano Jr. defeated Joe Lider, Murder Clown, and Pagano

6. Mask vs. Hair Match

Lady Shani [Mask] defeated Faby Apache [Hair]

7. AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match

Fénix defeated Jeff Jarrett (c), Brian Cage, and Rich Swann

8. Poker de Ases – Mask vs. Mask vs. Mask vs. Mask Steel Cage Match

LA Park, Pentagón Jr., and Psycho Clown defeated El Hijo del Fantasma

– Pentagón Jr. und Psycho Clown escaped the cage.

– LA Park defeated El Hijo del Fantasma in the one-on-one portion; Fantasma loses his mask.

