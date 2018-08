WWE NXT UK Taping Results

WWE held day one of their NXT UK tapings today in Birmingham, England. You can see the results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Killer Kelly defeated Charlie Morgan (Dark Match)

* Xavier Woods announces Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will be in WWE 2K19.

* Triple H unveils the new NXT UK Women’s Championship.

* Jordan Devlin defeated Sid Scala

* Joseph Conners and Saxon Huxley defeated Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan

* Tyler Bate defeated James Drake

* Wolfgang defeated Aston Smith

* Dakota Kai defeated Nina Samuels (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

* T-Bone defeated Jake Constantino

* Dave Mastiff defeated Dan Moloney

* Jinny defeated Millie McKenzie (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

* Zack Gibson defeated Trent Seven. Post-match, Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang beat up Moustache Mountain

* Rhea Ripley defeated Xia Brookside (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

* Eddie Dennis defeated Jack Starz

* Mark Andrews defeated Wild Boar

* Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

* Tomorrow’s semis for the women’s championship tournament: Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley, Jinny vs. Toni Storm.

* Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero

* Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang





