Wade Barrett talks about his transition to acting

“Somebody from The Rock’s background similar to mine coming from the pro wrestling world. You look at the success he has had going from the wrestling world into the acting world. He has kicked down a ton of doors for pro wrestlers. Those in the industry are taking it a bit more serious now because of what he has done and other guys like Batista. Once upon a time it was ridiculous to perceive an ex-pro wrestler being in the acting world.”

source: tvinsider.com





