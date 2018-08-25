Update on the Hell in a Cell card

Two more big matches have been revealed for WWE Hell in a Cell, which takes place on Sunday, September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The official website of the AT&T Center is now advertising Roman Reigns as defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, as well as Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.

WWE has officially announced two matches for the show so far: AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe (announced on Friday), and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match (announced on Tuesday).

In addition to the aforementioned matches, the AT&T Center is also advertising these two bouts:

* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

* Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

(Pwguru)





