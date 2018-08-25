Kiera Hogan
Real name: Kiera Hogan
Height: 4’11”
Weight: 140 lbs.
Date of birth: September 16, 1994
Hometown: Decatur, Georgia
Pro debut: April 2, 2015
Trained by:
Finishing move:
Biography
– Hogan defeated Owen Knight to win the WWA4 Intergender Championship on April 16, 2015.
– In 2016, Hogan began working throughout the United States, competing for promotions such as Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Houston and Shine Wrestling in Florida.
– On February 11, 2017, Hogan captured the WSU Spirit Championship at the WSU 10th Anniversary Show in Vorhees, New Jersey.
– On the February 1, 2018, episode of Impact Wrestling, Hogan made her Impact debut, defeating Impact Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match.