Kiera Hogan

Real name: Kiera Hogan

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Date of birth: September 16, 1994

Hometown: Decatur, Georgia

Pro debut: April 2, 2015

Trained by:

Finishing move:

Biography

– Hogan defeated Owen Knight to win the WWA4 Intergender Championship on April 16, 2015.

– In 2016, Hogan began working throughout the United States, competing for promotions such as Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Houston and Shine Wrestling in Florida.

– On February 11, 2017, Hogan captured the WSU Spirit Championship at the WSU 10th Anniversary Show in Vorhees, New Jersey.

– On the February 1, 2018, episode of Impact Wrestling, Hogan made her Impact debut, defeating Impact Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match.

(Visited 1 times, 57 visits today)