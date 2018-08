Joe Hendry

Real name: Joseph Hendry

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 229 lbs.

Date of birth: May 1, 1988

From: Edinburgh, Scotland

Pro debut: October 2013

Trained by: Killian Dain, Mikey Whiplash, Robbie Brookside, & Marty Jones

Finishing move: Border Toss

Biography

– On June 1, 2018, Hendry made his Impact debut.

