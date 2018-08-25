El Hijo Del Fantasma

Height: 6’0

Weight: 202 lbs.

From: Mexico City, Mexico

Signature Move: The Thrill of the Kill

Via Impact Wrestling:

El Hijo Del Fantasma, The Son of The Ghost has been making an impact on Thursday nights over the past year. Fantasma has all the tools it takes to be very successful in the world of pro wrestling. An amazing high flyer with moves like “the Arrow From The Depths of Hell” Fantasma can strike from any distance. In AAA in Mexico Fantasma has held multiple championships including the AAA Latin American Championship and the AAA Fusion Championship.

Many experts believe it is only a matter of time before Fantasma captures Championship gold in IMPACT Wrestling.

