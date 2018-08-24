WWE Evolution 2018 pay-per-view tickets on sale today

Tickets for the first-ever women-only pay-per-view Evolution go on sale this morning on Ticketmaster.com at 10AM EST.

The show will take place at The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on Sunday, October 28. Regular tickets will be priced up to $500 for ringside seats.

All WWE Women’s titles – Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK – will be on the line as these women make wrestling history.

Trish Stratus vs Alexa Bliss is the only confirmed match so far although there are rumors that there will be Becky Lynch vs Lita as well. The final match of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will also happen on this night.

The poster for the show features Ember Moon, Natalya, Trish Stratus, Naomi, Lita, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax.





(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)