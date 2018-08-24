The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes on why they may not sign with WWE

There are a lot of reasons why Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks may want to go to WWE, but one of the primary reasons why they hesitate from signing with the company is the lack of creative control.

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, the trio talked about this matter and discussed how having no creative control is one of the major let downs of signing with the company.

Cody recalled a fan recently asking him if he would go back. He claimed that his answer to similar queries has become ‘I don’t think so’ because he is incapable of taking directions now.

Matt Jackson jumped in after this and he revealed why it would be hard for them to conform to that kind of relationship, saying that they are used to making their own decisions.

Jackson then explained how tables have turned since everybody in WWE now wants to be where the Bucks are and they did it without going there.

The talk concluded with the ROH Star claiming that the goal eventually is to get to the point where the host Chris Jericho currently is where one can call their own shots and do what they want to do.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





