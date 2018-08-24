The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Summerslam

Aug 24, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries
*WWE 2k19 Showcase Mode Announced
*Miz & Mrs & Glow Renewed
*Smackdown 1000 Announced

And More!

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Summerslam Pay Per View which saw the crowning of two new champions on the RAW brand, Brock’s last match and more. We will also give you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring the “Heel” Turn of Becky Lynch and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

