Taeler Hendrix on possibly going to WWE: “Never, never”

Former TNA Knockout Taeler Hendrix was recently interviewed by GO Pro Wrestling and when asked about going to WWE, said that she’d never go there…

“Never, never. I am with National Pro Wrestling League and I am very happy. I found a home for myself, I found a brand that I can believe in, and I can help revolutionize. And, honestly, not many women can they’re there for the starting of a division. And this just isn’t any division, let’s be clear. This isn’t just an independent. This is a TV program. This is a revolutionary program. How many women are going to be able to say that? I wish the WWE best, but I know where my home’s at, I know where my heart’s at, and I go where I’m really appreciated,” Hendrix said. “I go where I’m gonna see the most potential for myself. For all of my dreams, my hopes, my aspirations. Have I had opportunities with the WWE? Yes. Have I had opportunities with TNA, Ring of Honor? Yes. I’ve done, in this business, almost everything I’ve ever wanted to do to some level, in some way, shape, or form. So, I think that’s really cool for the little girl in me that watched it growing up to be able to say.”





